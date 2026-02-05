RugVista Group AB: Rugvista Group AB (publ) - presents updated financial targets

Updated financial targets

Rugvista's strategic framework and financial targets were adopted in connection with the company's listing in 2021. During 2025, the company has reviewed and updated the framework to clarify Rugvista's direction and to guide us in our mission: - We help people to a home they love. In this context, the Board of Directors has decided on updated financial targets that reflect the company's development and plans going forward.

"2025 was a strong year with organic growth of 16.3% and an operating margin of 10%. It was a year in which we saw the benefits of our strategic focus on products and customers, our deliberate assortment strategy of 'fewer but stronger', and increased marketing earlier in the customer journey. The new targets reflect both our ability to deliver and our view of the market going forward - with ambition, but also with a clear expectation that we must continue to improve efficiency and profitability in step with growth," says Ebba Ljungerud, CEO of Rugvista Group.

Financial targets for the medium to long-term and dividend policy

Growth: double-digit organic growth (new)

Rugvista targets to achieve yearly double-digit organic net revenue growth.

(Previous target: Rugvista targets to organically grow net revenues by approximately 20 percent per year.)



Profitability: 15% (unchanged)

Rugvista targets to maintain an EBIT margin of at least 15 percent.



Dividend policy (unchanged)

Rugvista targets to invest resources into growth and developing the business. In addition, Rugvista aims to pay out up to 50 percent of annual net profits in dividends to shareholders.

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

Ebba.Ljungerud@rugvista.com

Joakim Tuvner, CFO

Joakim.Tuvner@rugvista.com

InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com

This is information that Rugvista Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on February 5, 2026.

About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.