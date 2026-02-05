Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRH8 | ISIN: SE0015659834 | Ticker-Symbol: 81N
Frankfurt
05.02.26 | 09:55
6,400 Euro
+10,34 % +0,600
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RUGVISTA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUGVISTA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4006,50011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RugVista Group AB: Rugvista Group AB (publ) - presents updated financial targets

Updated financial targets

Rugvista's strategic framework and financial targets were adopted in connection with the company's listing in 2021. During 2025, the company has reviewed and updated the framework to clarify Rugvista's direction and to guide us in our mission: - We help people to a home they love. In this context, the Board of Directors has decided on updated financial targets that reflect the company's development and plans going forward.

"2025 was a strong year with organic growth of 16.3% and an operating margin of 10%. It was a year in which we saw the benefits of our strategic focus on products and customers, our deliberate assortment strategy of 'fewer but stronger', and increased marketing earlier in the customer journey. The new targets reflect both our ability to deliver and our view of the market going forward - with ambition, but also with a clear expectation that we must continue to improve efficiency and profitability in step with growth," says Ebba Ljungerud, CEO of Rugvista Group.

Financial targets for the medium to long-term and dividend policy

  • Growth: double-digit organic growth (new)

Rugvista targets to achieve yearly double-digit organic net revenue growth.

(Previous target: Rugvista targets to organically grow net revenues by approximately 20 percent per year.)

  • Profitability: 15% (unchanged)

Rugvista targets to maintain an EBIT margin of at least 15 percent.

  • Dividend policy (unchanged)

Rugvista targets to invest resources into growth and developing the business. In addition, Rugvista aims to pay out up to 50 percent of annual net profits in dividends to shareholders.

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO
Ebba.Ljungerud@rugvista.com

Joakim Tuvner, CFO
Joakim.Tuvner@rugvista.com
InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com

This is information that Rugvista Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on February 5, 2026.

Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.