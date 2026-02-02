Vusion Awarded ISS ESG Prime Status

ISS ESG Prime Status recognizes Vusion's commitment to sustainable growth and ESG leadership

February 2, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, has been awarded ISS ESG Prime status for the first time. This status recognizes the group's commitment and performance across key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

The rating agency ISS ESG evaluates the sustainability performance of thousands of companies. The assessment covers around 100 industry-specific ESG indicators from the areas of environment, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Prime status is awarded to companies with an ESG performance above the sector-specific Prime threshold, which means that they fulfil "ambitious absolute performance requirements", according to ISS ESG. This designation places Vusion among the top performers in its industry and reflects the company's continuous progress in building more responsible and transparent business practices.

"We are proud t o receive ISS ESG Prime Status. Such recognition highlights our sustainable growth approach and commitments," said Pascale Dubreuil, Chief Sustainability Officer at Vusion. "We consider this Prime Status as a validation of our strategy of pursuing long-term profitable growth while making a positive impact on society and the planet."

For more information on Vusion's sustainability initiatives, visit: https://www.vusion.com/positive-commerce/.



Agenda:

Vusion will be participating in the Sustainable Retail Summit in Paris organized by the Consumer Goods Forum from February 3 to 5.

Aurélien Escartin, VP Innovation and AI Transformation at Vusion, will be holding a special session on "Sustainable Tech to Accelerate Your Stores' Business", on February 4, 11.30 AM.

He will be presenting how AI and Computer Vision can enable food waste reduction, answering both sustainability and business challenges retailers face.

More information here: https://www.theconsumergoodsforum.com/events/sustainable-retail-summit/



About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lW9rkplnlmnHmW6flMZmamFmb2ZkyGnHbGXGmGduZpqZmW+Tl5hnbsfHZnJnmGts

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96366-iss-esg_pr_en.pdf