Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) (the "Corporation" or "Summit Royalties"), announced today that a feature article produced by Market One, highlighting the high-margin gold and silver exposure without mining risk, has been published on BNN Bloomberg.

The article outlines how Summit Royalties is building a diversified, cash-flowing gold and silver royalty portfolio designed to deliver high-margin, capital-efficient exposure to rising precious metal prices without operating risk. It highlights the company's rapid growth to 47 royalties through strategic acquisitions, its early cash-flow generation, and a pipeline of near-term catalysts that position Summit as an emerging player in the precious metals royalty sector.

Summit has royalties or streams on three cash-flowing producing assets:

1% NSR royalty on West Red Lake Gold Mines' Madsen Mine

50% silver stream on Orezone Gold's Bomboré Mine

0.5% NSR royalty on Denarius Metals' Zancudo Mine

The article also includes a video interview where Summit Royalties CEO Drew Clark explains how the company is building a diversified, cash-flowing precious metals royalty portfolio that provides high-margin exposure to gold and silver without operating risk. He outlines Summit's rapid growth to 47 royalties, highlights its highest-value assets and near-term production catalysts, and discusses how upcoming expansions, new developments, and a recent OTC listing are expected to drive revenue and NAV growth in 2026.

To read the full article and watch the video interview, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/02/02/summit-royalties-targets-high-margin-gold-and-silver-exposure-without-mining-risk/

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Its current portfolio is anchored by cash-flowing production, with additional royalties on advanced development- and exploration-stage properties. Summit intends to become the next mid-tier royalty and streaming company by executing actionable, accretive acquisitions that increase production and drive cash flow growth. The Corporation has no debt and has sufficient cash on hand for future acquisitions.

To learn more about Summit Royalties, visit their website here. For the latest updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282408

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.