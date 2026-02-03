Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: K9T) ("Grit" or the "Company") announces further to its news release of December 4, 2025, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and has settled an outstanding signing bonus payment totaling $50,000, owing to Jake Clarke, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, through the issuance of 416,667 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per common share. All securities issued in connection with the debt settlement are subject to restrictions on resale for a period four-months-and-one-day following the original issuance of such securities, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focused on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company's exploration licenses are located within 1 kms of the Keliber mine and production complex, currently under construction and expected to begin production in H2 2025.

An estimated €600 million investment by Keliber's parent company Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with the Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi) is underway in the Kautinen Region and will see the development of open-pit and underground mining from several deposits, construction of a central spodumene concentrator plant and a lithium hydroxide chemical plant at tidewater in Kokkola. When completed, this complex will comprise a complete hard-rock spodumene pegmatite lithium supply chain (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

