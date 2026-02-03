

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe (PUBGY.PK) announced a profit for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.653 billion, or EUR6.52 per share. This compares with EUR1.660 billion, or EUR6.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Publicis Groupe reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.896 billion or EUR7.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to EUR17.399 billion from EUR16.030 billion last year.



Publicis Groupe earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.653 Bln. vs. EUR1.660 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR6.52 vs. EUR6.55 last year. -Revenue: EUR17.399 Bln vs. EUR16.030 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News