

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY358.863 billion, or JPY308.23 per share. This compares with JPY237.189 billion, or JPY203.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 99.2% to JPY1.905 trillion from JPY956.218 billion last year.



Nintendo Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 300.62 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.250 T



