

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, through its fifth flagship fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure V, has decided to buy the onshore business of Ørsted A/S (ORSTED.CO, DOGEF), a Danish wind farm company.



This onshore business has over 800 MW in operation and under construction and a multi-gigawatt development pipeline across Ireland, the UK, Germany, and Spain.



Mads Skovgaard-Andersen, CIO and Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, said: 'With this significant acquisition across multiple markets and technologies, we further strengthen our presence in Europe. The combined onshore wind, solar, and BESS portfolio complements our existing project portfolio and gives us the scale to further accelerate the deployment of renewable energy.'



Post transaction, the onshore business will operate as a stand-alone business with a new company name and brand.



