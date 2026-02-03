Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or "the Company") provides the following update on the wholly owned highly prospective Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project.

As part of the Company's ongoing strategic review and broader uplift, ION has undertaken a comprehensive review of its asset portfolio and legacy agreements to ensure alignment with its strategic objectives going forward.

In doing so, the Company discussed with SureFQ Hong Kong Limited ("SureFQ") the status of the Joint Venture regarding the Urgakh Naran property (the "Joint Venture"). Following discussions with SureFQ, the Company was advised that SureFQ had made the decision to withdraw from the Joint Venture. At the time, SureFQ indicated the decision was made due to internal reasons unrelated to the quality or prospectivity of the Urgakh Naran asset. In accordance with the terms of the Joint Venture agreement, SureFQ has exercised its right to withdraw without cause prior to the first anniversary of the agreement, thereby relinquishing all rights and obligations relating to the Urgakh Naran property.

ION remains highly confident in the geological potential and strategic merit of the Urgakh Naran project and views it as a quality asset within its portfolio. The Company is actively evaluating the project and strategic pathways to continue unlocking value from the project.

The Company is also pleased to highlight its continued exposure to advanced exploration through its 20% free carry interest in the Victory Copper Gold Project in Mongolia, which is being advanced by Trinity One Metals Ltd. The Victory Project represents a highly prospective copper gold system and remains an important component of ION's broader strategy to maintain exposure to high quality, large scale mineral opportunities.

ION is actively reviewing additional asset opportunities that align with its renewed strategic focus and disciplined capital allocation framework. The Board and management are encouraged by the progress achieved to date in streamlining the Company's structure, strengthening its balance sheet, and positioning ION for its next phase of growth.

The Company looks forward to providing further updates as it continues to advance its transformation and pursue new opportunities for shareholder value creation.

About Lithium ION Energy Ltd.

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION is focused on advancing the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is positioned to be a key player in the clean energy revolution and service the world's increased demand for lithium.

