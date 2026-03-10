Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") announces, further to its news releases of January 14, 2026 and February 2, 2026, an extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 37,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit of the Offering will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). These Units will be subject to a statutory four month hold period from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used maintain the Company's existing exploration portfolio, and for general working capital. The Units will be offered to qualified investors in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. Completion of the Offering, and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

