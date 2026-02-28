Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ION has called a special shareholders' meeting for March 31, 2026.

At this meeting, the Company will put forth a resolution to continue the Company's corporate jurisdiction from the Province of Alberta to the Province of British Columbia (the "Continuation"). Subject to obtaining shareholder approval of the Continuation, the Company will be subject to the corporate jurisdiction of the Province of British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Continuation and the completion of the proposed actions on the timing described herein and receipt of TSXV approval for the proposed actions. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "intends", "intention", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285780

Source: Lithium ION Energy Limited