

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $456 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Archer-Daniels-Midland reported adjusted earnings of $422 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.7% to $18.556 billion from $21.498 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $456 Mln. vs. $567 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $18.556 Bln vs. $21.498 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News