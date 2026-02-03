

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.540 billion, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $1.523 billion, or $1.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.101 billion or $2.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $29.343 billion from $27.784 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.540 Bln. vs. $1.523 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $29.343 Bln vs. $27.784 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News