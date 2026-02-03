

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in a range of approximately $3.60 to $4.25 per share.



On average, 12 analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ADM's Board of Directors also declared a 2 percent higher cash dividend of 52.0 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ADM is trading on the NYSE at $64.42, down $3.65 or 5.36 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



