Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered the final development and integration phase of an advanced, government-funded prototype for a modular 6-meter deployable antenna and boom system designed for CubeSat-class spacecraft, marking a key milestone toward commercial production and market adoption.

The prototype, funded through NASA's non-dilutive Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, has successfully demonstrated key design and performance objectives and is being advanced toward final assembly and validation. The system is designed to provide a commercially scalable deployable antenna platform capable of extending CubeSat antennas and instrument booms well beyond the industry's long-standing ~3-meter limitation. The platform is engineered for compact stowage, repeatable manufacturing, consistent performance, and high-volume production.

As development progresses toward completion, Helio is advancing parallel efforts in manufacturing readiness, cost optimization, and early customer qualification, positioning the system for commercial adoption following prototype validation across civil, commercial, and defense satellite markets.

CubeSat missions increasingly require longer deployable antennas and precision booms to support advanced communications, space domain awareness, Earth observation, planetary science, and defense payloads. At the same time, the market has faced persistent supply constraints following the discontinuation of legacy suppliers capable of producing CubeSat-scale deployable spring components at meaningful volumes.

Helio's technology addresses this gap by re-establishing domestic production capability for these critical components while enabling next-generation performance and reliability. The Company's 6-meter antenna and boom system is built as a standardized, modular product that can be adapted for a wide range of CubeSat missions.

The system's simple, passive deployment design and compact stowage profile are intended to reduce spacecraft integration complexity, shorten mission timelines, and enable cost-effective mass manufacturing for constellation-scale programs. Management believes these attributes position the technology for commercialization upon successful prototype completion and broad adoption as CubeSat platforms transition from experimental missions to operational infrastructure.

"Advancing this program into its final development phase is an important step toward commercial production," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "The CubeSat market is scaling rapidly, and customers are seeking longer deployable antennas, predictable lead times, and reliable domestic supply. Our focus remains on standardization and manufacturing efficiency to support recurring orders across commercial and government markets."

Beyond near-term CubeSat applications, management believes the technology also supports Helio's long-term space-based solar power (SBSP) strategy. SBSP systems require lightweight structures that can be compactly stowed and reliably deployed to large dimensions on orbit, including antennas, power-transmission elements, sensors, and structural booms. The Company's modular deployment technology provides a scalable foundation for distributed, multi-satellite SBSP missions.

Development work is being conducted at Helio's spaceflight hardware facility in Berkeley, California. The Company believes its in-house engineering, manufacturing, and quality control capabilities provide a strong foundation for responsive production, long-term supply agreements, and sustained revenue growth as customer demand scales.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

