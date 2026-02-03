Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A3C8X1 | ISIN: FI4000251954
Frankfurt
03.02.26 | 09:55
1,420 Euro
+2,53 % +0,035
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 12:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Norrhydro Group Oyj: Change in the Management Team: Carl Mattson will leave the company

Norrhdydro Group Plc's Director of Digital Business, Carl Mattson, will leave the company to take up a position with another employer. Mattson's employment will end by 31 March 2026.

The position of Director of Digital Business will not be refilled. All digital business sales tasks will be transferred under the responsibility of Sales and Marketing Director Anniina Piira-Wendeler. The Tampere technology team will report, under the team lead, directly to the company's CEO, Yrjö Trög.

In Digital Business, the focus is increasingly shifting towards product sales and marketing, while product development will concentrate on maintenance, enchancement development and final testing of selected areas. New technical sales professionals will be recruited to support digital business sales, and the identification of global technology partnerships will continue.

"On behalf of the entire Norrhydro organisation, I would like to warmly thank Carl (Kalle) for his significant contribution to the company. I wish Kalle all the best in his future endeavours," says Norrhydro CEO Yrjö Trög.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
