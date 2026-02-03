

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $398.601 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $387.257 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $1.998 billion from $1.761 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $398.601 Mln. vs. $387.257 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.998 Bln vs. $1.761 Bln last year.



