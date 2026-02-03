Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") reports further high-grade gold intercepts from the Randy's Pit Target including 10.88 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 1 metre ("m"). These results are the final assays from the 2025 drill program and support the continuity of the high-grade gold mineralization which remains open along strike and at depth. Diamond drilling at the Randy's Pit resumed mid-January with the goal of extending the high-grade gold mineralization to the north along the 4.5-kilometre Poeketi Shear Zone ("PSZ").

Highlights

High-grade intercept of 10.88 g/t Au over 1 m within 10 m grading 1.36 g/t Au.

Gold mineralization encountered at surface in all holes from weathered veins in saprolite.

Results support the continuity of the gold zones at the Randy's Pit Target over 900 m.

Randy's Pit Target remains open along strike in both directions and at depth.

Ongoing 2026 Randy's Pit drill program expanded by 2,500 m to a minimum of 7,500 m.

Planning underway to commence drilling at the Poeketi Target during the second quarter.

Commenting on the current assay results and the successful 2025 Tapanahony exploration program as a whole, Oscar Louzada, CEO of Sranan stated: "Since mid-2025, we have quickly advanced the Tapanahony Project from early-stage surface sampling, returning high-grade gold grab samples, to completing 4,198 m of diamond drilling at the Randy's Pit Target that outlines high-grade gold mineralization. These last drill assay results from 2025 continue to demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization along the PSZ and, as we enter 2026, we have established a firm foundation for continued high-grade gold discovery with a growing inventory of drill-ready targets."

Table 1: Summary of Recent Mineralized Intercepts*, Randy's Pit Target

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 25RADD-017

0.0 7.5 7.5 0.55

82.8 86.0 3.2 0.64 25RADD-018

0.0 12.0 12.0 0.74 Including 10.5 12.0 1.5 2.52

30.0 40.0 10.0 1.36 Including 36.0 40.0 4.0 3.19 and Including 37.0 38.0 1.0 10.88

82.4 89.5 7.1 0.60 25RADD-019

0.0 6.0 6.0 0.93

19.0 21.0 2.0 4.36 Including 19.0 20.0 1.0 6.77

91.0 95.0 4.0 0.79

* Minimum 1 m intercepts at a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off grade with internal dilution up to 10 m. Widths shown are downhole intervals and not true widths. Insufficient geological information is available at this time to establish true widths.

Table 2: Coordinates and Orientations of Drill Holes Reported in this Release

Hole ID UTME

(m) UTMN

(m) Elevation

(m) Target Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) 25RADD-017 766418 455226 158.3 Randy's Pit 90 -50 182 25RADD-018 766421 455206 161.2 Randy's Pit 90 -50 150 25RADD-019 766416 455198 164.4 Randy's Pit 90 -45 174

Geological Interpretation and Discovery Potential

The PSZ represents a significant structural corridor that hosts shear-controlled gold mineralization within basaltic rocks. Mineralization is associated with intense deformation, quartz-carbonate veining, disseminated sulphide mineralization, and strong hydrothermal alteration, characteristic of orogenic gold systems known for hosting high-grade deposits.

Drilling at the Randy's Pit confirms the presence of multiple mineralized zones related to shearing, with gold occurring in both saprolite and unweathered bedrock, highlighting the preservation of gold grades throughout the weathering profile. The system remains open along strike and at depth. As is true for all orogenic gold systems associated with shearing, the structural geometry will create multiple high-grade shoots within the PSZ.

These results further support the Company's interpretation that the PSZ, which hosts the 4.5 km Randy's Pit - Poeketi Trend, is part of a district-scale gold system with significant untested targets along its trend and considerable blue-sky exploration potential within the 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project.

Dennis LaPoint, EVP Exploration and Business Development states: "The Randy's Pit drilling continues to deliver significant high-grade gold results and strengthen our confidence that the PSZ hosts a robust and potentially large gold system. The repeated intersection of shallow, high-grade mineralization underscores the discovery and expansion potential of this corridor. We believe these results further validate our strategy to aggressively expand drilling along strike and at depth. In 2026, it is important to also develop the overall potential of the Tapanahony Project by sampling, mapping and trenching on the Poeketi Target and additional shear zones."

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t Au were re-assayed with 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed and showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. The Company notes that the drill intercepts may not represent true underlying mineralization. Core logging, photography, and sampling are completed under strict industry standard QA/QC protocols (Oreas certified reference materials, assayed coarse blanks, duplicates of core).

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not Independent, as that term is defined under NI 43-101, of Sranan, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.





Figure 1. Plan map of drilling at Randy's Pit Target showing mineralized intercepts and PSZ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/282414_2cc854a2d4c0d886_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Randy's Pit Target Cross Section 455210N - looking north with hole 25RADD-018 showing high-grade associated with the PSZ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/282414_2cc854a2d4c0d886_002full.jpg

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "goal", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the timing of exploration activities including drilling, the results of exploration activities, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

