

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, drug major Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3.00 per share on revenues between $59.5 billion and $62.5 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.97 per share on revenues of $61.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company noted that the reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance reflects the expectation of approximately $5 billion in revenues from COVID-19 products and an expected year-over-year negative revenue impact of approximately $1.5 billion due to certain products experiencing loss of exclusivity (LOE).



For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $1.65 billion or $0.29 per share, compared to net income of $410 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.66 per share, compared to $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the company to earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.



Revenue for the quarter declined 1 percent to $17.56 billion from $17.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street expected revenues of $16.83 billion for the quarter.



Revenues were up 3 percent operationally. Excluding Contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty, Revenues grew 9 percent operationally.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, PFE is trading on the NYSE at $26.17, down $0.49 or 1.84 percent.



