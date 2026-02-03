

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $224.2 million, or $4.19 per share. This compares with $198.2 million, or $3.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hubbell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $253.1 million or $4.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $1.492 billion from $1.334 billion last year.



Hubbell Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $224.2 Mln. vs. $198.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.19 vs. $3.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.492 Bln vs. $1.334 Bln last year.



