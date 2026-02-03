Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) (the "Company" or "QSE") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a three-year agreement supporting three Brazilian government end-clients for the deployment of QSE's secure enterprise access platform.

This agreement marks a meaningful step forward in QSE's international expansion strategy, establishing an initial commercial footprint in South America while creating a scalable foundation for broader adoption of QSE's post-quantum security services over time.

Investor Highlights

New region expansion: Establishes QSE's initial commercial presence in South America, beginning with Brazil

Public-sector validation: Engagement spans three Brazilian government end-clients

Three-year term: Multi-year structure supports long-duration rollout and expansion

Initial scale + growth trajectory: ~4,500 seats in Year 1, with expectations for significant growth over the contract term

Platform upside: Creates a bridge for adoption of additional post-quantum security solutions across the QSE portfolio

Contract Scope and Initial Economics

The initial phase of the agreement includes approximately 4,500 user seats/licenses in Year 1, representing an initial contract value of approximately US$150,000 for the 3 year term, with clear potential for expansion over the full term.

QSE expects the deployment footprint to expand over the three-year term as additional users, departments, and use cases are onboarded across the participating government organizations.

This agreement reflects growing demand from public-sector organizations for modern, scalable identity infrastructure that is encryption-ready today and positioned for post-quantum security requirements as they emerge.

Initial Deployment Focus: Enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO)

The current contract scope is focused on QSE's Single Sign-On (SSO) services, delivering centralized secure authentication across government systems and user environments.

By standardizing secure access at the identity layer, QSE is establishing a scalable foundation that can be broadened into deeper cryptographic and quantum-resilient capabilities over time.

Expansion Path: Seats and Services Over a Three-Year Rollout

While the agreement begins with 4,500 seats in Year 1, the structure provides a clear pathway for the deployment to expand significantly over the full three-year term, subject to continued rollout, adoption, and client requirements.

This structure supports QSE's land-and-expand commercialization model, where growth is driven by:

Seat expansion as adoption widens across participating organizations, and

Service expansion as additional platform modules are introduced

Bridging Opportunity for QSE's Post-Quantum Platform Services

In parallel with the SSO rollout, QSE and the government end-clients are engaged in discussions regarding potential expansion into additional QSE platform services, including:

Quantum Preparedness Assessments (QPA)

qREK on-demand entropy key services

QSE.API integrations to enable secure enterprise workflows and broader platform adoption

These services represent incremental, modular opportunities to expand contract value over time as requirements evolve and quantum-readiness initiatives accelerate.

Management Commentary

"Entering Brazil with three government clients under a three-year agreement is a strong step forward in our international growth strategy and a clear validation of QSE's secure access platform in the public sector," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE.

"Starting with an initial 4,500-seat deployment gives us an immediate foundation, and we see a clear trajectory to expand well beyond that - both through seat growth and through the adoption of additional QSE services, including quantum preparedness, entropy delivery, and our broader post-quantum security capabilities."

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group.

