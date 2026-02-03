Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has expanded and outlined further massive stibnite mineralization at the Marcus (West) Zone and have exposed the mineralization in bedrock over a distance of 25 meters. It is thought that this is a separate zone from mineralization at the Main Zone. Additional trenching and sampling on the newly discovered Marcus (West) Zone and the Bald Hill South mineralization is planned for the 2026 exploration season.

Photo of Stibnite Mineralization from the Marcus (West) Zone Discovered by Field Staff During Excavation of Drill Roads on the West Side of the Bald Hill Main Zone. Note: the mineralization appears to be separate from but parallel to the Main Zone.

Figure 1: location of Newly Discovered Marcus (West) Mineralization. Note Proximity to Proposed 2026 Drilling.

It can be seen from Figure 1 that the newly discovered mineralization can easily be tested by shallow drilling from locations such as BHW26-01 to 04 simply by turning the drill 180 degrees.

The 2026 Definition Drilling Program has commenced to delineate the mineralization of the Main Zone at Bald Hill with 2 drill rigs. A third drill rig will be added in early February. This drilling is focused on detailed sampling of the Bald Hill Main Zone over a distance of 600 meters to a depth of at least 300 meters. It is thought that the proposed drill density will be sufficient for our consultants to calculate a Maiden Resource for the Bald Hill Project.

The new discoveries made by our Field Crew on the property will be part of our ongoing exploration program. Trenching on the South Zone has identified stibnite bearing boulders and stibnite in outcrop in this area over a distance of 150 meters.

Figure 2: Bald Hill Antimony Areas of Mineralization. The surface trace of the mineralization of the Main Zone is shown in red. The mineralization on the South Zone and the newly discovered Marcus Zone to the west of the main Zone are highlighted

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

