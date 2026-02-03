

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works (ITW) said it is initiating 2026 guidance including GAAP EPS in the range of $11.00 to $11.40 per share, which represents seven percent earnings growth at the mid-point. The company projects revenue growth of two to four percent and organic growth of one to three percent based on current levels of demand and present foreign exchange rates. Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 26.5 to 27.5 percent, an improvement of approximately 100 basis points with enterprise initiatives contributing 100 basis points. The company expects all seven segments to deliver positive organic growth and operating margin expansion in 2026.



Fourth quarter net income increased to $790 million from $750 million, prior year. GAAP EPS was $2.72, an increase of 7%. Revenue was $4.1 billion, an increase of 4.1%. Organic revenue growth was 1.3 percent.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Illinois Tool Works shares are down 0.21 percent to $264.01.



