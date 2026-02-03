Smith-Midland Producing $1.9M in Wall Systems for Virginia Beach Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading producer of innovative precast concrete products for infrastructure, transportation, and building construction, was awarded and has begun production on a $1.9 million contract to manufacture SoftSound sound absorptive noise wall panels, precast retaining wall systems and pre-stressed posts for the Elbow Road improvement project in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Elbow Road improvements are designed to enhance traffic flow, roadway safety, and long-term corridor performance while reducing traffic noise impacts for nearby neighborhoods. Smith-Midland will be working with Archer Western Contractors on this project for the City of Virginia Beach. The project is slated to go through 2027.

A defining feature of the custom SoundWall is its highly specialized design, combining a distinctive aesthetic with a complex manufacturing scope. The panels incorporate a dual-texture finish, sand along the bottom and tree-branch along the top, requiring precise formwork and quality control to deliver consistent, high-quality results. The project, which widens Elbow road and includes bike paths and sound barrier, underscores Smith-Midland's role as a trusted infrastructure partner across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic, providing proven precast solutions that support community needs while driving long-term value.

"This project reflects the type of infrastructure investment that supports both economic growth and community well-being," said Ashley Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland Corporation. "Our team is proud to contribute to improvements that enhance daily travel while also delivering architectural finishes that complement the surrounding environment. It's a strong example of how our specialized precast capabilities translate into long-term value for owners, contractors, and the communities they serve."

Smith-Midland's SoundWall system provides durable, low-maintenance noise mitigation with extensive architectural flexibility, allowing transportation agencies to balance performance, aesthetics, and lifecycle cost. The precast sound wall system will provide reduced highway noise in adjoining neighborhoods, while enabling accelerated installation and reduced on-site disruption.

Production is underway at Smith-Midland's Midland, Virginia facility, with deliveries scheduled to align with Archer Western Contractors' phased construction activities. The project adds to Smith-Midland's growing portfolio of transportation infrastructure work and supports continued backlog and revenue generation in the company's core precast operations.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the United States Government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Crandall

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-producing-1.9m-in-wall-systems-for-virginia-beach-projec-1132962