Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032
NASDAQ
21.01.26 | 22:00
37,450 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 16:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Awarded $1.8M Barrier Contract for Georgia DOT Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading producer of innovative precast concrete products for infrastructure, transportation, and building construction, has been awarded a contract valued at $1.84 million to supply Freestanding J-J Hooks precast barriers for a major Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) project in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Smith-Midland is working with Webber, a Ferrovial company, for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) on the project that includes pavement reconstruction, rehabilitation, and resurfacing along sections of Interstate 285 / State Route 407 in Fulton County, Georgia. Production has begun, with installation scheduled to start in February 2026, and the overall project is expected to continue through May 2028. Smith-Midland will manufacture and deliver barrier systems to support traffic control and work-zone safety throughout construction.

"This contract reflects the continued demand for Smith-Midland's infrastructure solutions and marks our first significant J-J Hooks precast barrier order in the Atlanta market, expanding our geographic footprint into a key growth region," said Ashley Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland Corporation. "Long-term transportation projects like this demonstrate the strength of our traffic safety product line and our ability to support complex, multi-year programs for major public agencies and contractors."

The contract further supports Smith-Midland's strategy of expanding its presence in high-growth transportation and infrastructure markets while generating revenue through scalable, repeatable precast solutions.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the United States Government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:
Sarah Crandall
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



