WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032
NASDAQ
02.03.26 | 21:57
40,000 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Producing $1.6M in SlenderWall for Washington D.C. Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading producer of innovative precast concrete products for infrastructure, transportation, and building construction, announced it will manufacture and supply $1.6M of its proprietary SlenderWall architectural precast cladding system for a new luxury residential redevelopment project located in Washington D.C.

The project incorporates Smith-Midland's SlenderWall system, a lightweight architectural precast panel system with integrated steel studs designed to reduce structural loads, while delivering durability and architectural versatility. The panels will be manufactured at Smith-Midland's Virginia plant, with production scheduled to begin in May 2026 and on-site erection expected to start in September 2026. The project is owned by Morningstar Community Development and constructed by Orion Habitats Company.

"SlenderWall continues to be an ideal solution for urban redevelopment projects where structural efficiency and architectural design must work together," said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Smith-Midland Corporation. "This project presented unique design considerations, including multiple building shape changes from the ground floor to the roofline, and SlenderWall's design flexibility allows us to accommodate those transitions while maintaining the project's architectural vision."

The facade design incorporates a ribbed form liner pattern, adding visual texture and depth to the building's exterior. The panel layout required careful coordination to address the building's changing geometry as the structure rises, highlighting the versatility of the SlenderWall system in complex architectural applications, adding to Smith-Midland's growing portfolio of SlenderWall installations across the Mid-Atlantic region, where the system is increasingly used for multi-family, mixed-use, and urban developments.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the United States Government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:
Sarah Crandall
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-producing-1.6m-in-slenderwallr-for-washington-d.c.-proje-1145619

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
