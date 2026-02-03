Stable Rock Solutions: Stable Rock Acquires BMW Management CPA, P.C., Expanding Tax and High-Net-Worth Services

Strategic acquisition expands tax advisory, estate planning, and high-net-worth client capabilities

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Stable Rock Solutions LLC ("Stable Rock"), a leading outsourcing firm specializing in comprehensive back-office solutions today announced its acquisition of BMW Management CPA, P.C., ("BMW Management"), a certified public accounting firm based in White Plains, New York. BMW Management provides business management and tax accounting services to corporations and high-net-worth individuals. This combination significantly expands Stable Rock's tax advisory, estate planning, and specialized financial services capabilities.

Founded by Ben Wetchler, BMW Management has served clients across a diverse range of industries for more than 30 years, The firm's offerings include tax preparation and planning, corporate structure advisory services, FINRA financial and operations principal services, business and family office services, estate planning, and payroll tax services.

"BMW Management has built an exceptional reputation over three decades by delivering sophisticated tax and financial advisory services to businesses and high-net-worth clients with complex needs," said Boris Onefater, Co-Founder of Stable Rock. "Ben and his team bring deep technical expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a strong commitment to excellence that aligns seamlessly with our values. This acquisition meaningfully strengthens our ability to support clients across the full spectrum of financial, operational, and tax advisory needs."

As part of the transaction, Ben Wetchler will continue to lead the practice and will work closely with Stable Rock's leadership team to integrate BMW Management's specialized capabilities into Stable Rock's broader service platform.

"Joining Stable Rock allows us to expand the resources and capabilities available to our clients while preserving the personalized, high-touch service model they value," said Ben Wetchler, President of BMW Management. "Stable Rock's focus on operational excellence and client service closely mirrors our own, and together we are well positioned to deliver even greater value to high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses navigating increasingly complex financial and tax environments."

"This acquisition is a natural strategic fit," said Greg Farrington, Co-Founder of Stable Rock. "Clients are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that address both strategic planning and day-to-day execution. Ben's expertise in tax strategy and business management for high-net-worth clients significantly enhances our ability to meet those needs."

Enhanced Capabilities for Clients

Through the acquisition of BMW Management, Stable Rock expands its ability to provide clients with:

Comprehensive tax preparation, planning, and compliance services

Sophisticated estate planning and wealth transfer strategies

Business management services for high-net-worth individuals and families

Corporate structure optimization and strategic tax advisory services

Financial and operations principal services for regulated entities

Integrated payroll tax services and compliance support

The entire BMW Management team, including its experienced accountants and specialists, will join Stable Rock and continue serving clients from Stable Rock's Westchester office in Elmsford, New York, ensuring continuity of service and a seamless transition.

About Stable Rock Solutions LLC

Stable Rock is a leading outsourcing firm specializing in comprehensive back-office infrastructure and innovative services for organizations of all sizes. With expertise spanning finance, accounting, operations, human resources, insurance, technology, and AI & automation, Stable Rock partners with early-stage startups, mid-sized companies, and established enterprises to build scalable, efficient operational foundations that support sustainable growth. Through a combination of strategic guidance, hands-on execution, and cutting-edge technology, Stable Rock delivers measurable results that enable clients to focus on their core business while maintaining financial integrity, operational excellence, and a competitive advantage.

About BMW Management CPA, P.C.

BMW Management CPA, P.C. is a White Plains, New York-based accounting and business management firm providing personalized accounting, tax, and financial advisory services to individuals, families, and closely held businesses. The firm specializes in serving high-net-worth clients and companies across a broad range of industries, delivering hands-on support across business management, financial reporting, and comprehensive tax planning with a strong focus on continuity, trust, and long-term relationships.

