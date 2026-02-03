Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Paris:ABLD) announces that its main shareholder, Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL), a Luxembourg-based diagnostics company, has filed information with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) via ONDE, the centralized information filing system, regarding the sale of a new block of ABL Diagnostics shares as part of an over-the-counter transaction with a private third party.

The filing relating to this sale can be viewed in the AMF's database of decisions and financial information (BDIF) at the following address: https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr/details/2026DD1092130.

With the support of its main shareholder, ABL, ABL Diagnostics is continuing its efforts to enhance its visibility among all stakeholders (investors, partners, customers, and employees).

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203388586/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/