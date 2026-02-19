Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics S.A. (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6) informs the market that the non-binding Letter of Intent entered into between ProPhase Labs, Inc. and Advanced Biological Laboratories S.A. ("ABL S.A.") has expired and the parties are no longer pursuing the proposed transaction.

The Letter of Intent was preliminary and non binding. Certain customary provisions continue to apply, which ABL will continue to honor. No additional information regarding the discontinued discussions will be disclosed.

"We appreciate the constructive exchanges with ProPhase and wish them continued success. ABL will continue its efforts to pursue the best path to the United States for the expansion of the ABL group, including ABL Diagnostics," stated Dr. Chalom B. Sayada, CEO of ABL S.A. (Luxembourg).

This disclosure is made independently by ABL Diagnostics to comply with applicable regulations (including the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)) and does not state or imply ProPhase's agreement, participation, or approval.

MAR notices Inside information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ABL Diagnostics discloses such information as soon as possible. Any delay in disclosure, if decided, would be handled and notified to the AMF in accordance with applicable regulation and guidance. This release will be archived for at least 5 years in the 'Regulatory Information' section of ABL Diagnostics' website.

Forward-looking statements

This release may include forward-looking statements based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ABL Diagnostics undertakes no obligation to update, except as required by law.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

