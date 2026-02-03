San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) or its executive officers complied with the federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the Investigation

On February 3, 2026, PayPal reported its financial results for the fourth quarter. The Company disclosed that it missed analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue and issued financial guidance that fell below market expectations.

Additionally, on the same day, PayPal announced a leadership transition, naming Enrique Lores as its next Chief Executive Officer. In connection with this announcement, the Company stated that the pace of change and execution under prior leadership did not align with the Board's expectations, raising questions regarding operational performance and corporate oversight.

Following these disclosures, PayPal's stock price declined, resulting in losses for investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether PayPal Holdings, Inc. complied with the federal securities laws.

