Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Feb-2026 / 18:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 3 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 55,767 Highest price paid per share: 165.40p Lowest price paid per share: 159.00p 161.8391p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,374,298 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,367,278 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,367,278 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 161.8391p 55,767

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 471 163.60 08:18:25 00374714786TRLO1 XLON 471 163.20 08:19:49 00374716148TRLO1 XLON 341 164.20 08:21:34 00374718312TRLO1 XLON 140 164.20 08:21:34 00374718313TRLO1 XLON 471 164.40 08:26:07 00374722472TRLO1 XLON 475 164.80 08:31:51 00374727766TRLO1 XLON 460 165.00 08:34:19 00374729634TRLO1 XLON 479 164.80 08:34:19 00374729635TRLO1 XLON 479 164.80 08:34:19 00374729636TRLO1 XLON 469 165.40 08:41:51 00374735740TRLO1 XLON 493 165.20 08:44:33 00374737887TRLO1 XLON 491 165.00 08:45:21 00374738598TRLO1 XLON 493 165.40 08:51:17 00374743279TRLO1 XLON 459 165.20 09:02:53 00374753267TRLO1 XLON 485 165.00 09:03:03 00374753435TRLO1 XLON 468 164.60 09:03:28 00374753841TRLO1 XLON 453 164.40 09:03:43 00374754071TRLO1 XLON 485 164.00 09:13:57 00374763630TRLO1 XLON 488 164.20 09:22:49 00374773780TRLO1 XLON 25 164.20 09:22:49 00374773781TRLO1 XLON 463 164.20 09:22:49 00374773782TRLO1 XLON 482 164.00 09:25:47 00374777326TRLO1 XLON 454 164.00 09:36:36 00374790216TRLO1 XLON 453 164.00 09:36:36 00374790217TRLO1 XLON 484 163.60 09:38:09 00374792172TRLO1 XLON 472 164.00 09:57:32 00374819202TRLO1 XLON 473 164.00 09:57:32 00374819203TRLO1 XLON 85 164.20 10:13:17 00374823053TRLO1 XLON 399 164.20 10:13:17 00374823054TRLO1 XLON 390 164.20 10:19:48 00374823433TRLO1 XLON 94 164.20 10:19:48 00374823434TRLO1 XLON 484 164.00 10:21:10 00374823496TRLO1 XLON 463 164.20 10:22:06 00374823581TRLO1 XLON 489 164.00 10:22:06 00374823582TRLO1 XLON 489 164.00 10:23:05 00374823652TRLO1 XLON 462 164.40 10:26:27 00374823782TRLO1 XLON 466 164.20 10:29:57 00374824338TRLO1 XLON 481 164.00 10:29:58 00374824345TRLO1 XLON 462 164.00 10:32:29 00374824860TRLO1 XLON 459 163.60 10:39:30 00374825571TRLO1 XLON 459 163.40 10:47:29 00374826130TRLO1 XLON 476 163.20 10:50:07 00374826270TRLO1 XLON 453 163.40 11:06:16 00374827033TRLO1 XLON 457 163.40 11:06:16 00374827034TRLO1 XLON 457 163.00 11:09:53 00374827184TRLO1 XLON 457 162.80 11:19:52 00374827651TRLO1 XLON 450 162.60 11:29:58 00374828145TRLO1 XLON 453 162.80 11:34:09 00374828367TRLO1 XLON 490 162.80 11:45:04 00374828828TRLO1 XLON 450 163.00 11:45:06 00374828837TRLO1 XLON 479 163.00 11:50:21 00374829074TRLO1 XLON 479 162.80 11:55:20 00374829260TRLO1 XLON 450 162.80 12:02:00 00374829537TRLO1 XLON 480 162.60 12:06:54 00374829828TRLO1 XLON 486 162.60 12:18:02 00374830298TRLO1 XLON 451 162.60 12:18:03 00374830300TRLO1 XLON 353 162.20 12:20:15 00374830441TRLO1 XLON 131 162.20 12:20:15 00374830442TRLO1 XLON 353 162.20 12:20:15 00374830443TRLO1 XLON 469 161.80 12:21:11 00374830510TRLO1 XLON 250 161.60 12:33:25 00374831149TRLO1 XLON 102 161.60 12:33:36 00374831161TRLO1 XLON 68 161.60 12:35:28 00374831256TRLO1 XLON 5 161.60 12:35:30 00374831257TRLO1 XLON 40 161.60 12:37:30 00374831372TRLO1 XLON 3 161.60 12:37:39 00374831376TRLO1 XLON 478 161.40 12:50:46 00374832002TRLO1 XLON 362 161.00 12:50:52 00374832007TRLO1 XLON 465 160.60 13:02:18 00374832833TRLO1 XLON

February 03, 2026 13:53 ET (18:53 GMT)

473 160.60 13:02:19 00374832834TRLO1 XLON 465 160.80 13:15:42 00374833475TRLO1 XLON 907 160.80 13:30:08 00374834250TRLO1 XLON 453 160.40 13:53:44 00374835478TRLO1 XLON 450 160.20 13:54:21 00374835513TRLO1 XLON 475 160.00 14:04:10 00374836059TRLO1 XLON 476 160.00 14:04:10 00374836060TRLO1 XLON 84 160.20 14:18:42 00374837037TRLO1 XLON 29 160.20 14:18:42 00374837039TRLO1 XLON 116 160.20 14:18:44 00374837043TRLO1 XLON 821 160.40 14:24:45 00374837401TRLO1 XLON 459 160.20 14:25:00 00374837425TRLO1 XLON 451 160.20 14:25:09 00374837447TRLO1 XLON 208 160.80 14:28:44 00374837642TRLO1 XLON 459 161.00 14:31:30 00374837909TRLO1 XLON 218 160.80 14:31:39 00374837926TRLO1 XLON 189 160.80 14:31:40 00374837929TRLO1 XLON 52 160.80 14:31:41 00374837932TRLO1 XLON 144 160.80 14:31:41 00374837933TRLO1 XLON 74 160.80 14:31:45 00374837960TRLO1 XLON 143 160.80 14:31:45 00374837961TRLO1 XLON 46 160.80 14:31:47 00374837966TRLO1 XLON 146 160.80 14:31:47 00374837967TRLO1 XLON 50 160.80 14:31:47 00374837968TRLO1 XLON 217 160.80 14:31:47 00374837969TRLO1 XLON 451 160.60 14:32:17 00374838014TRLO1 XLON 759 160.60 14:32:33 00374838053TRLO1 XLON 471 160.20 14:38:07 00374838450TRLO1 XLON 434 159.80 14:43:17 00374838931TRLO1 XLON 16 159.80 14:43:17 00374838932TRLO1 XLON 191 159.60 14:43:23 00374838949TRLO1 XLON 462 159.40 14:53:13 00374840010TRLO1 XLON 471 159.20 14:53:20 00374840013TRLO1 XLON 489 159.00 14:58:19 00374840464TRLO1 XLON 490 159.40 15:07:25 00374841142TRLO1 XLON 146 159.80 15:09:25 00374841265TRLO1 XLON 921 159.80 15:09:25 00374841266TRLO1 XLON 122 159.80 15:10:24 00374841365TRLO1 XLON 143 159.80 15:10:24 00374841366TRLO1 XLON 490 159.60 15:10:24 00374841367TRLO1 XLON 451 159.40 15:10:30 00374841386TRLO1 XLON 464 159.40 15:13:05 00374841580TRLO1 XLON 665 159.40 15:29:12 00374842997TRLO1 XLON 473 159.40 15:30:09 00374843148TRLO1 XLON 299 159.40 15:30:09 00374843149TRLO1 XLON 665 159.40 15:30:09 00374843150TRLO1 XLON 579 159.40 15:30:10 00374843151TRLO1 XLON 801 159.40 15:30:11 00374843153TRLO1 XLON 28 159.40 15:30:11 00374843154TRLO1 XLON 579 159.40 15:30:11 00374843155TRLO1 XLON 974 160.00 15:33:44 00374843654TRLO1 XLON 900 159.80 15:40:53 00374844411TRLO1 XLON 442 159.60 15:42:51 00374844766TRLO1 XLON 509 159.60 15:42:51 00374844767TRLO1 XLON 63 160.00 15:47:37 00374845302TRLO1 XLON 13 160.00 15:47:37 00374845303TRLO1 XLON 899 160.00 15:53:40 00374846018TRLO1 XLON 905 159.80 15:53:42 00374846026TRLO1 XLON 932 160.60 15:56:33 00374846394TRLO1 XLON 975 160.40 15:59:07 00374846671TRLO1 XLON 471 160.40 16:00:11 00374846739TRLO1 XLON 125 160.60 16:03:53 00374847215TRLO1 XLON 459 160.40 16:10:08 00374848008TRLO1 XLON 492 160.40 16:10:34 00374848046TRLO1 XLON 490 160.80 16:13:07 00374848213TRLO1 XLON 69 161.00 16:13:07 00374848214TRLO1 XLON 299 161.60 16:15:16 00374848396TRLO1 XLON 479 161.40 16:16:21 00374848563TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

