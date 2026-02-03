Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") Executive Chairman Robert Friedland joined President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office for the launch of a $12 billion initiative to build a U.S. strategic minerals stockpile. Ivanhoe Electric is advancing its high-quality Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona to produce refined copper cathode in late 2028 for domestic industries.

The initiative, known as Project Vault, is set to combine $1.67 billion in private capital with a $10 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank to procure and store the minerals needed to create supply chain security for U.S. private industry and reduce dependence on China.

Project Vault was formally unveiled on February 2, 2026, at a White House Oval Office press conference in Washington, D.C., hosted by President Trump (refer to U.S. Export-Import Bank's February 2, 2026 news release). Representatives from both the mining and manufacturing sectors included Ivanhoe Electric's Founder and Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland, and General Motors Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Mary Barra.

Those in attendance included Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, David J. Copley, Senior Director at the National Security Council and Special Assistant to the President, and additional senior representatives from both the House and Senate.

Also in attendance was John Jovanovic, President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the United States government's official export credit agency. On April 15, 2025, Ivanhoe Electric received a U.S. Export-Import Bank Letter of Interest for $825 million of project debt to support Santa Cruz Copper Project development (refer to Ivanhoe Electric's April 15, 2025 news release). The full application for funding from U.S. Export-Import Bank is in process and Ivanhoe Electric is closely working with John Jovanovic and his team. Advanced financing discussions for the development of the Santa Cruz Copper Project are ongoing.

Ivanhoe Electric President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin commented:

"It was an honor to have our company represented during today's announcement in the Oval Office of the White House. Project Vault is a major step forward in advancing a resilient, domestic supply of critical minerals for the United States. Ivanhoe Electric is proud to be developing a significant contributor to U.S. copper supply at our modern Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona."

Watch the video of Ivanhoe Electric's Founder and Executive Chairman during the Project Vault press conference inside the Oval Office at the White House:

https://vimeo.com/1161496663/3e77e212d9

Link to the full press conference:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/videos/president-trump-participates-in-signing-time-feb-2-2026/

Ivanhoe Electric is working to strengthen U.S. mineral supply chain security through its domestic mining activities while also discovering new sources of critical minerals for U.S. industries at home and abroad. Ivanhoe Electric is developing the Santa Cruz Copper Project as a high-quality, underground mining operation in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Project is designed to produce 99.99% pure copper cathode by late 2028 and over a 23-year mine life, using a 100% heap leach process and reducing the need for offshore smelting and refining. With strong economics, modern mining technologies, and a location in the heart of Arizona, a state known for its prolific mining history and booming technology industry, Santa Cruz is poised to become one of the nation's next major domestic producers of refined copper.

