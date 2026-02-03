Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Introduces aOS: An Agentic Operating System for Telecommunications

Accelerating generative AI strategies by embedding intelligence into telecom operations to elevate customer and employee experiences, unlock new growth opportunities, and drive measurable efficiency at scale

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced aOS, an agentic operating system purpose-built for telecommunications. Designed to help communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate their generative AI strategies and innovate at scale, aOS operates on top of any BSS/OSS stack - embedding intelligence directly into telecom operations to elevate customer and employee experiences, unlock new growth opportunities, and deliver measurable operational efficiency.

As telecom operations grow increasingly complex across business, IT, and network domains, CSPs are seeking new AI-driven capabilities that move beyond isolated use cases. aOS meets this need with an agentic architecture that enables the execution of complex, end-to-end workflows across any BSS and OSS environment. Backed by Amdocs' experience supporting more than 350 operators worldwide and billions of daily transactions, aOS delivers ready-made, telco-grade processes that help CSPs move from experimentation to real impact. It creates a cognitive ecosystem in which AI agents collaborate securely and at scale to deliver consistent execution and measurable business outcomes.

Why aOS matters

Across the industry, CSPs are advancing AI-powered automation using new generative AI models and frameworks, already delivering tangible results. Generative AI is no longer a sidecar to the business. The difference between experimentation and transformation lies in embedding telco-specific intelligence directly into end-to-end business processes spanning customers, employees, and operations.

Architected around the emerging paradigm of generative AI as a new software operating system, aOS enables CSPs to design, run, and continuously optimize agentic processes, aligning experience, growth, and efficiency objectives directly with operational execution.

As CSPs progress on their generative AI journeys, aOS integrates seamlessly into existing AI ecosystems to complete the AI landscape and accelerate transformation. By injecting telco-specific knowledge, insights, and taxonomy, aOS enables AI agents to collaborate across domains and roles, delivering consistent, experienced-led execution at scale.

How aOS works and what it enables

aOS is built on a modular, telco-grade architecture designed to simplify and accelerate the adoption of generative AI across the enterprise.

The Cognitive Core: A generative AI technology foundation with pre-built telco-specific agent libraries and actionable insights. Open by design and based on industry standards, it enables CSPs to accelerate any generative AI strategy while ensuring telco-grade security, compliance, and observability. Cognitive Core agents are based on composable architecture, continuous performance optimization, evaluation, and analysis benchmarks. The Cognitive Core supports multiple LLMs, allowing CSPs to safely use their model of choice.

CES26: An agent-driven BSS, OSS, and Network suite, powered by the Cognitive Core. The enhanced Amdocs CES suite natively supports agentic processes across customer care, monetization, service orchestration, network operations, and assurance.

Agentic Operations and Services: Telco-specific, agentic services delivered through a software-driven services model, enabling CSPs to design, deploy, and manage multi-agent services that support hybrid human-AI workforces across application modernization, cloud migration, quality engineering, and end-to-end telecom business processes.

aOS is powered by strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, and AWS, delivering high performance, cost efficiency, and robust security across customers' preferred platforms.

"As generative AI accelerates into every corner of our industry, intelligence doesn't just fuel the business, it defines it," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With aOS, we're introducing a new operating system for telecom, where AI redefines the art of the possible, creating new avenues for growth, elevating experiences, and powering breakthrough efficiencies."

