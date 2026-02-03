Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively "Marvel" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company developing novel therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related neurological conditions, is pleased to announce that the Japan Patent Office has granted Japanese Patent No. 2022-554855, titled "Purine Compounds for Treating Disorders," covering composition of matter and methods of use claims for its lead therapeutic candidate, MB-204.

"This represents the second major jurisdiction to grant a composition-of-matter patent for our lead molecule MB-204," said Rod Matheson, CEO of Marvel Biosciences. "Securing patent protection in Japan significantly strengthens our global intellectual property portfolio and further enhances the long-term value of MB-204 as we advance toward clinical development."

MB-204 is a novel fluorinated analogue of Istradefylline, an approved adenosine A2A receptor antagonist used in the treatment of Parkinson's disease. MB-204 has demonstrated improved pharmacokinetics relative to the parent compound, has completed preclinical toxicology testing, and has shown robust preclinical efficacy in models of depression and multiple models of autism, including Rett syndrome. The compound is currently being evaluated in Fragile X syndrome models.

Autism spectrum disorder affects approximately 1 in 36 children by age eight, underscoring the urgent need for new therapeutic options that address its core symptoms. Marvel believes MB-204's differentiated pharmacological profile and expanding global patent coverage position the compound for continued development and potential strategic partnerships.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Source: Marvel Biosciences Corp.