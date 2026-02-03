

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $665 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $1.745 billion, or $1.30 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $10.496 billion from $9.604 billion last year.



Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $665 Mln. vs. $1.745 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $10.496 Bln vs. $9.604 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News