

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $254 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $261 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $1.396 billion from $1.345 billion last year.



Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $254 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.396 Bln vs. $1.345 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News