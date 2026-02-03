

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $400.564 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $320.596 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486.478 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 123.4% to $12.682 billion from $5.677 billion last year.



Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $400.564 Mln. vs. $320.596 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $12.682 Bln vs. $5.677 Bln last year.



