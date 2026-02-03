

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Chase (JPM) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced on Tuesday that they have launched the Disney Inspire Visa Card, a new premium card with a $149 annual fee, expanding the Disney Visa lineup.



The card offers enhanced rewards, including Disney Rewards Dollars for spending on Disney resorts, cruises, theme park tickets, and streaming services.



Cardmembers can earn higher rewards at Disney locations, gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants, and redeem them for Disney vacations, shopping, dining, movies, and airline purchases.



New cardmembers can receive a $300 Disney Gift Card and a $300 statement credit with qualifying spend.



JPM closed Tuesday trading at $314.85, up $6.71 or 2.18 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



