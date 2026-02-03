

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) released Loss for its fourth quarter of -$549 million



The company's bottom line totaled -$549 million, or -$0.82 per share. This compares with -$39 million, or -$0.06 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $3.910 billion from $3.978 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$549 Mln. vs. -$39 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.82 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue: $3.910 Bln vs. $3.978 Bln last year.



