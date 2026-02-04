

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $47.74 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $21.56 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.71 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 45.7% to $278.46 million from $191.16 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $47.74 Mln. vs. $21.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $278.46 Mln vs. $191.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 292 M To $ 306 M



