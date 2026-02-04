

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $402.96 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $351.86 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $1.342 billion from $1.175 billion last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $402.96 Mln. vs. $351.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.44 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.342 Bln vs. $1.175 Bln last year.



