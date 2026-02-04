

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Kasei Corporation (AHKSF) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY120.607 billion, or JPY88.82 per share. This compares with JPY98.319 billion, or JPY71.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to JPY2.261 trillion from JPY2.259 trillion last year.



Asahi Kasei Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY120.607 Bln. vs. JPY98.319 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY88.82 vs. JPY71.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.261 Tn vs. JPY2.259 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 106.83 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.065



