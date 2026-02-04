

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Kasei Corp. (3407.T, AHKSF), a material, homes and healthcare business firm, reported Wednesday higher profit in the first nine-months of fiscal 2025, amid slightly higher net sales. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2025 profit view, but trimmed sales forecast.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, shares were trading 5.6% higher at 1,605.50 yen.



For the nine-month period, net income attributable to owners increased 22.7% to 120.61 billion yen from 98.32 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 88.82 yen from 71 yen last year.



Operating income grew 6.2% to 173.95 billion yen from 163.78 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales edged up 0.1 percent to 2.261 trillion yen from 2.259 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026, the firm now expects attributable profit of 145 billion yen or 106.83 yen per share, a growth of 7.4 percent from last year. Operating income is now projected to be 225 billion yen, up 6.2 percent year-over-year and net sales to be 3.07 trillion yen, up 0.9 percent from last year.



The company previously expected net income of 140 billion yen or 103.15 yen per share, operating income of 221 billion yen, and net sales of 3.08 trillion yen.



Further for fiscal 2025, the company projects final dividend of 20 yen per share and total dividend of 40 yen per share, compared to last year's total dividend of 38 yen per share.



