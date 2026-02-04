

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.314 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $1.996 billion, or $0.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Equinor ASA reported adjusted earnings of $2.042 billion or $0.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $25.346 billion from $27.654 billion last year.



Equinor ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



