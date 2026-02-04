

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group AG (UBSG.SW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.199 billion, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $770 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $12.145 billion from $11.635 billion last year.



UBS Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.199 Bln. vs. $770 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $12.145 Bln vs. $11.635 Bln last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board intends to pay an increased dividend of $1.10 per share on April 23 to the shareholders of record as of April 22. This dividend reflects a year-over-year growth of 22%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company aims to accrue for a mid-teens percent increase in per share dividend.



UBS Group also aims to repurchase $3 billion of shares in fiscal 2026.



