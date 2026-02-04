

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Corp. (PCRFF.PK) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY125.297 billion, or JPY53.66 per share. This compares with JPY288.406 billion, or JPY123.51 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.1% to JPY5.883 trillion from JPY6.403 trillion last year.



Panasonic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY125.297 Bln. vs. JPY288.406 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY53.66 vs. JPY123.51 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.883 Tn vs. JPY6.403 Tn last year.



