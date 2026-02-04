

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SHB-A.ST, SHB-B.ST, SVNLY), a banking products and services company, on Wednesday reported its income decreased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, profit decreased 9 percent to SEK 5.97 billion from SEK 6.85 billion in the previous year.



Earnings per share were SEK 3.01 versus SEK 3.46 last year.



Operating profit declined to SEK 7.68 billion from SEK 9.18 billion in the prior year.



Total income declined to SEK 14.26 billion from SEK 16.02 billion in the previous year.



On Tuesday, Svenska Handelsbanken closed trading 0.24% higher at SEK 143.35 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



