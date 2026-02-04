

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at GBP727 million, or GBP0.156 per share. This compares with GBP501 million, or GBP0.100 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to GBP8.618 billion from GBP8.117 billion last year.



GSK plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP727 Mln. vs. GBP501 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.156 vs. GBP0.100 last year. -Revenue: GBP8.618 Bln vs. GBP8.117 Bln last year.



