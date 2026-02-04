

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Husqvarna AB (HSQVY.PK, HUSQ-B.ST, HUSQ_A.ST, HUSQ_B.ST) Wednesday said that its net loss narrowed in the fourth quarter, while net sales declined 12 percent. The company also declared an annual dividend.



The Swedish manufacturer of outdoor power products posted net loss of 770 million Swedish Kroner or 1.34 Kroner per share in the fourth quarter, compared to net loss of 1.12 billion Kroner or 1.95 Kroner per share in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, loss was 1.35 Kroner per share compared to 1.15 Kroner per share in the previous-year quarter.



During the three-month period, net sales fell to 7.43 billion Kroner from 8.46 billion Kroner in the year-ago quarter. On an organic basis, sales fell 3 percent from the prior year.



The company's quarterly operating loss or EBIT narrowed to 837 million Kroner from 1.29 billion Kroner in the corresponding quarter last year.



Husqvarna AB said that its Board of Directors have proposed a dividend of 1.25 Kroner per share for fiscal 2025, higher than 1.00 Kroner per share a year ago.



On the Stockholm Exchange, HUSQ-B.ST ended Tuesday's trading at 46.65 Swedish Kroner, up 0.64 Kroner or 1.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News