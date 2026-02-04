

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - OMV AG (OMV.DE), an integrated oil, gas, and petrochemical company, on Wednesday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of EUR 3.047 billion for the full year, down 26% from EUR 4.099 billion last year, primarily due to lower results in its Energy segment.



Operating result declined 26% to EUR 3.110 billion from EUR 4.202 billion a year earlier, while clean CCS operating result decreased 10% to EUR 4.607 billion from EUR 5.141 billion.



Clean Operating Result in the Energy segment fell 29% year-on-year to EUR 2.707 billion.



Net income dropped 27% to EUR 1.017 billion, or EUR 3.11 per share, compared with EUR 1.389 billion, or EUR 4.25 per share, in the prior year.



Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders was EUR 1.941 billion, down 7% from EUR 2.090 billion last year. Clean CCS earnings per share declined 7% to EUR 5.94 from EUR 6.39 a year earlier.



Sales revenues from continuing operations totaled EUR 24.308 billion, a decrease of 7% from EUR 26.194 billion in the previous year.



The company proposed a total dividend of EUR 4.40 per share, comprising a regular dividend of EUR 3.15 per share and an additional dividend of EUR 1.25 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News