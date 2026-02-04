

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHCY) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY14.822 billion, or JPY32.75 per share. This compares with JPY210 million, or JPY0.27 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to JPY369.515 billion from JPY344.642 billion last year.



ROHM Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY14.822 Bln. vs. JPY210 Mln. last year. -EPS: JPY32.75 vs. JPY0.27 last year. -Revenue: JPY369.515 Bln vs. JPY344.642 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 25.91 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 480.000 B



